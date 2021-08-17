No Enmity Towards Anyone, Want Govt That Includes All Sides: Taliban

On the functioning of media, the Taliban representative said all outlets should continue their operations, but spelt out three 'principles', including impartiality, Afghan values and Islam.

Asked how the contemporary Taliban is different from that of the 1990s, Mujahid said while the ideology and belief remain the same, the experience and perspective have changed.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war. Following the withdrawal of a majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban had been advancing rapidly in the country, capturing city after city.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Taliban had announced 'general amnesty' for government officials and urged them to return to work.

On Monday, a day after the Taliban's takeover, chaotic scenes emerged at the Kabul Airport, with hundreds of civilians thronging the tarmac in desperate attempts to flee the country.

Many concerns have been raised over the possible re-imposition of an oppressive regime in Afghanistan under the Taliban, like from 1996 to 2001, when punishments were severe and women were denied the most basic of rights.