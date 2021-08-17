No Enmity Towards Anyone, Want Govt That Includes All Sides: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at at his first news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The Taliban does not have enmity towards anyone and based on their leader's orders, they have pardoned everyone, the group's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, told the media in Kabul on Tuesday, 17 August, two days after its takeover of Afghanistan.
Pointing out that they will reach a settlement soon through which an Islamic government will be established in Afghanistan, Mujahid was quoted as saying by TOLONews, "We want to establish a government that includes all sides."
The security of foreign embassies is important to Taliban and they will be completely safe, the spokesperson added.
Mujahid reportedly said that the Islamic Emirate is pledging to all the countries that no threat will be posed to them from Afghanistan.
Amid concerns about how life would be for women under Taliban rule, the insurgent group leader said that they are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam, TOLONews reported.
Claiming that there will be no discrimination against women, he said women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.
The claim comes amid reports of women employees being forced to stay at home in the country.
On the functioning of media, the Taliban representative said all outlets should continue their operations, but spelt out three 'principles', including impartiality, Afghan values and Islam.
Asked how the contemporary Taliban is different from that of the 1990s, Mujahid said while the ideology and belief remain the same, the experience and perspective have changed.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war. Following the withdrawal of a majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban had been advancing rapidly in the country, capturing city after city.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Taliban had announced 'general amnesty' for government officials and urged them to return to work.
On Monday, a day after the Taliban's takeover, chaotic scenes emerged at the Kabul Airport, with hundreds of civilians thronging the tarmac in desperate attempts to flee the country.
Many concerns have been raised over the possible re-imposition of an oppressive regime in Afghanistan under the Taliban, like from 1996 to 2001, when punishments were severe and women were denied the most basic of rights.
(With inputs from TOLONews.)
