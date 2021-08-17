'Ensure Safe Evacuation of All Indians': PM Modi Chairs CCS Meet on Afghanistan

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on the crisis in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials to ensure safe evacuation of all Indian nationals, provide refuge to Sikh and Hindu minorities wanting to come to India and provide all possible help to Afghanistan citizens looking for assistance from India.

Among those part of the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon were also part of the CCS meeting.

"India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," PM Modi was quoted as saying by a senior official, reported news agency ANI.