Afghanistan: UN Report Says Taliban Killed More Than 100 Officials of Ghani Govt

It has also assured the world that it would be tolerant and inclusive towards women and ethnic minorities.

Renewed restrictions on women, however, and the appointment of an all-male government have been criticised by the international community.

The UN Secretary General also said that human rights activists and journalists continue "to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings," as quoted in The Guardian report.

On the bright side, Guterres did say that there had been "a significant decline" in the total number of conflict-related security incidents in the country since the Taliban takeover.

Civilian casualties resulting out of the conflict have also reduced.

The UN recorded 985 security incidents between 19 August and 31 December 2021.

That is just above a 90 percent decline in the number of cases for the same compared to the same months in 2020, he added.