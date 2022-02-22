Women To Cover Up, Even With a Blanket, or They Will Lose Their Jobs: Taliban

The Taliban's religious police, on Tuesday, 22 February, warned women working in Afghan government departments to cover themselves up, even with a blanket, otherwise, they might lose their jobs.

Ever since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August last year, most women have been prohibited from working in the government. Although, the new rulers stated that the women will be allowed to return to their jobs once certain conditions are fulfilled, like setting up of segregated offices, the situation has worsened for Afghan women.