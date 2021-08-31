'Got Full Independence,' Says Taliban as Last of US Troops Leave Afghanistan

Celebratory firing in the air, congratulatory messages, and takeover of the Kabul airport by the Taliban is what followed after the last of US troops took off from Afghanistan on Tuesday, 31 August, ending the 20-year war in the country.

Addressing the media from the Kabul airport on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “We do not have any doubt that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a free and sovereign nation. America was defeated… and on behalf of my nation, we want to have good relations with the rest of the world,” Al Jazeera reported.

Mujahid said that the Taliban would protect the freedom, independence, and Islamic values of Afghans.