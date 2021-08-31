US Completes Withdrawal of Forces From Afghanistan, Ending 20-Year War

Twenty years after it invaded Afghanistan, the United States on Monday, 30 August, announced the completion of withdrawal of its forces from the war-torn country.
Twenty years after it invaded Afghanistan, the United States on Monday, 30 August, announced the completion of withdrawal of its forces from the country, leaving the war-torn nation in the clutches of militant organisation Taliban.
"The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul," the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Twitter.
The deadline for the withdrawal had been stipulated by President Joe Biden, in accordance with the Doha Agreement 2020 between the US and the Taliban.
"The evacuation mission we just completed was the largest non-combatant evacuation in the US military’s history," US General McKenzie observed in a statement.
"In total, US military and coalition aircraft combined to evacuate more than 123,000 civilians, which were all enabled by US military service members, who were securing and operating the airfield," he added.
President Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday, and will speak about the completion of the withdrawal mission.
"Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond 8/31," Biden was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
While the military evacuation is complete, the US' diplomatic mission to ensure the evacuation of additional US citizens and eligible Afghans will continue.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera and AFP)
Published: 31 Aug 2021,08:03 AM IST