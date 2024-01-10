Taiwan Election 2024: Who’s Contesting, What’s at Stake, And Who’s Watching?

In a year dominated by elections around the world, one of the most closely watched will be the Taiwan election on Saturday, 13 January, at a time where the results of polls in the island nation will set the tone for geo-politics in 2024.

For over three decades, Taiwan has operated as a self-governing democracy, emerging from a history dominated by military rule. Despite being recognised as a sovereign nation by just 13 countries, its citizens hold dear this relatively young democracy.

Even though the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) hasn't governed Taiwan, it asserts the island as part of the People’s Republic of China and hasn't dismissed the possibility of using force to accomplish what it considers "reunification."