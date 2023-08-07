BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over NYT Article on Alleged NewsClick-China Links

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 7 August, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after a report by The New York Times alleged links between tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who finances the Indian news website NewsClick, and the Communist Party of China (CCP).
"We have been saying this about NewsClick. This is a propaganda to break India. This mohabbat ki dukan has China ka samaan,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said during a press conference on Monday.
The New York Times report claimed that Singham's networks fueled disinformation and influenced mainstream narratives by promoting pro-China messages.
“In India, NewsClick was raided for five days. I will share all the details of the funding today. Singham funded NewsClick. And he is being funded by China and this is told by a newspaper which was praised by the Congress in the past,” Thakur added.
He further said that the the "reality" of Congress, China, and NewsClick had been "exposed."
Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was also a part of the press conference, said:
"These narratives that are put out by platforms like NewsClick and other platforms that are operating in concert are echoed almost blandly in a similar fashion by this political leader, Rahul Gandhi, who goes abroad and says exactly the same things: democracy is under danger, judiciary is compromised, EVMs are compromised. This is exactly the narrative that these platforms put out. This is a complex conspiracy. This is a network of operators being funded, being fanned by vested interests outside the country, who are opposed to India's rise."
Earlier, Thakur had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share the article by The New York Times on the issue.
