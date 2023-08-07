BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over NYT Article on Alleged NewsClick-China Links

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 7 August, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after a report by The New York Times alleged links between tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who finances the Indian news website NewsClick, and the Communist Party of China (CCP).

"We have been saying this about NewsClick. This is a propaganda to break India. This mohabbat ki dukan has China ka samaan,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said during a press conference on Monday.

The New York Times report claimed that Singham's networks fueled disinformation and influenced mainstream narratives by promoting pro-China messages.