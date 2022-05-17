Sri Lanka PM Proposes Privatisation of Airlines, Printing Money to Pay Salaries

Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Monday, 16 May, proposed privatising the country’s loss-making national carrier Sri Lankan Airlines amid the ongoing crisis in the island nation.

The country has also been forced to print money to pay government salaries and is on the verge of formally defaulting on foreign debt, with the grace period of two unpaid foreign bonds ending on Wednesday, 18 May. The new PM also pledged to announce a new relief budget to replace President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's "development" budget that stoked Asia's fastest inflation rate.

For the past several weeks, Sri Lanka has been going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. As a result, prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed, resulting in massive nationwide protests and political instability.