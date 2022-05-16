Amid Escalating Unrest, Sri Lanka Imposes Nine-Hour Nationwide Curfew: Report

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya had declared a state of emergency in the country from 7 May onwards, giving security forces sweeping powers amid anti-government protests. This marked the second time in five weeks that an emergency was declared in the country.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has pushed citizens to hit the streets and protest against the ruling dispensation. Thousands of people, calling for political change and demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa are protesting in Colombo.

As a response to this, President Rajapaksa had imposed emergency across the country on 11 April for a period of five days. The government reimposed emergency once again on 6 May, after protests went violent in front of the parliament. The month-long ongoing protest across Sri Lanka also forced President Gotabaya's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign as the prime minister.

Last week, Wickremesinghe, the 73-year-old leader of the United National Party, was sworn in as the island nation's new Prime Minister.