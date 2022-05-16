'Country Out of Petrol, Power Outages May Increase': Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday, 16 May, that the country was out of petrol, and that the economy was in an extremely precarious state.

"At present, the Sri Lankan economy is extremely precarious. Although the former government’s budget projected revenue of SLR 2.3 trillion, SLR 1.6 trillion is the realistic projection of this year’s revenue," Wickremesinghe, who took oath as the country's prime minister on 12 May, said in Colombo, as per ANI.