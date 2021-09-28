SPD Leader Scholz is Planning a Social-Ecological-Liberal Coalition for Germany

Social Democrats' chancellor candidate, Olaf Scholz.
After securing the most seats in Germany's federal election on Sunday, 26 September, Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Olaf Scholz has announced that his party is willing to join the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Green Party in forming a Bundestag coalition to govern the country.
In a press conference on Monday, the SPD candidate for chancellor said that "the voters have made themselves very clear", and because the Greens and the FDP had won a significant amount of new votes in the 2021 election, the three parties had "a visible mandate that the citizens of this country have formulated", reported The Guardian.
The Greens and the FDP are the kingmakers of this election, as they could also join a coalition led by the Christian Democrats (a political alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union) who finished second behind the SPD.
However, this outcome is unlikely because emerging second-best from the elections cannot be perceived as a people's mandate to lead the government. It is unlikely, but not impossible.
Regardless of the final outcome, one thing is for certain - coalition talks will take weeks, if not months. The cautious negotiations that will occur in the upcoming weeks will aim at satisfying all coalition partners in policy issues and cabinet appointments.
