South Africa Struggles to Contain Ravaging Floods, Official Death Toll at 443

Floods have wreaked havoc in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal.
(Photo: Twitter/@globalhlthtwit)
Devastating floods continue to wreak havoc and cause destruction in South Africa, in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with the death toll reaching 443.
The lives that have been lost to the floods include two police emergency workers.
"Just as we thought it was safe to get out of [the COVID] disaster, we have another disaster, a natural disaster descending on our country, particularly on our KwaZulu-Natal province. The floods have cause a lot of devastation a lot of havoc," President Cyril Ramaphosa said over the weekend while offering prayers for survivors, reported The Guardian.
He claims that the disaster "is part of climate change," but locals allege that it is a consequence of poor infrastructures like weak drainage and poorly built houses in low-lying areas.
Officials have called the floods "one of the worst weather storms in the history of our country."
While the official death toll at the moment is 443 (the majority of them in Durban), at least 63 others are still missing or are feared to have died.
More than 40,000 people have been left homeless.
In his assessment, KZN Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi stated that 13,500 households had been affected, with more than 3,927 houses completely destroyed and another 8,097 partly destroyed, reported by The Sunday Independent, an English language weekly newspaper in South Africa.
It is being estimated that in total, property worth $400 million has already been destroyed by the floods.
Port operations have been suspended, which is expected to harm the economy of Durban – a major port city and a commercial hub.
Deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has, according to AFP, put 340 social workers on active duty to ensure support for traumatised survivors.
Experts are yet to arrive at a consensus on the role of climate change with respect to the KZN floods.
More than 300mm of rainfall was dumped over a 24-hour period on 11 April. This number is huge compared to previous years when flooding occurred.
For example, when floods occurred in 2019 (Durban Easter floods), 165mm of rain fell on 22 April.
On the other hand, some experts at SAWS itself say that the frequency of severe weather events is increasing because of climate change.
"In other words, heavy-rain events – such as the current incident – can rightfully be expected to recur in the future and with increasing frequency," the agency said, reported by the BBC.
The role of infrastructure is also being debated.
Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu, an expert on town planning from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said that "a combination of this rugged terrain, coupled with poor infrastructure, are factors to the flooding problem the city is experiencing," as reported by the BBC.
Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has rejected the suggestions that the city's infrastructure is to blame.
He did, however, admit that houses on steep hills lack the foundations to tackle extreme weather.
"One of the factors to this [disaster] is a landslide in those areas," he said.
(With inputs from AFP, BBC, and The Guardian.)
