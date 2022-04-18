South Africa Struggles to Contain Ravaging Floods, Official Death Toll at 443

Officials have called the floods "one of the worst weather storms in the history of our country."

While the official death toll at the moment is 443 (the majority of them in Durban), at least 63 others are still missing or are feared to have died.

More than 40,000 people have been left homeless.

In his assessment, KZN Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi stated that 13,500 households had been affected, with more than 3,927 houses completely destroyed and another 8,097 partly destroyed, reported by The Sunday Independent, an English language weekly newspaper in South Africa.