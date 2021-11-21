Andhra Floods: At least 25 Dead, Over 50 Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

Indian Air Force rescuing a stranded person from the rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh.
(Photo: The Indian Air Force/Twitter)
The death toll due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh increased to at least 25 on Sunday, 21 November, with over 50 missing as raging floods continued to wreak havoc in more than 1,316 villages in the state, reported The Times of India.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state's Chittoor and YSR districts.
Heavy rains lashed Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts on 19 November under the influence of a depression which crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the early hours of Friday.
The Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, police and fire services have been deployed in the state to rescue and evacuate people.
According to an Indian Express report, over 20,000 people have been safely evacuate and moved to relief camps. The report adds that at least 64 persons, inducing a police officer have been rescued from floods inundated districts of Anantapuramu, Kadapa, and Chittoor.
At least 12 people were killed and 18 others went missing after three buses of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were stuck in floods triggered by heavy rains in the Kadapa district on Friday.
Rescue workers pulled out 12 bodies and were searching for the missing people in Rajampet area. The buses were stuck in flood waters in Mandpalle, Akepadu, and Nandaluru villages. The passengers along with drivers and conductors had climbed on the top of the buses. While some were rescued by the local residents, 30 people were feared washed away.
Annamayya reservoir in the district breached, leading to floods in surrounding villages of Gundluru, Seshamambapuram and Mandpalle. An overflowing stream also inundated Nandulur, Rajampeta, and other areas.
According to an Indian Express report, the state government has set up 230 relief camps ad residents who were moved to these camps were given Rs 1,000 per person and Rs 2,000 for each family.
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force evacuated ten people struck in flood waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district on 19 November.
In Kadiri town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, three women and three children were killed when an under-construction building fell on two adjoining houses on 19 November, reported The News Minute.
The walls of the under-construction building, according a report by The Hindu, collapsed due to incessant rains. The fall triggered an LPG cylinder blast, adding more damage and trapping at least 15 people under the rubble. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, nine were rescued by 20 November, with many suffering serious injuries.
According to an Indian Express report, over 32,000 hectares of agriculture and horticulture land has been damaged, with more rains predicted to occur over the south costal Andra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages operations of the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, has suffered damages of over Rs 4 crore our to the rains, reported The News Minute. While ghat roads leading to Tirumala have reopened for traffics, pilgrimage routes have remained closed.
All main road and rail routes in Andhra Pradesh have been cut off, with at least 17 express trains cancelled on the Chennai-Vijaywada grant trunk route, reported NDTV. The report added that the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 has also been closed down for traffic.
Citing the State Disaster Management Authority, NDTV reported that more than two lakh cusecs of floodwater flooded out of the Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore district.
