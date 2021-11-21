Andhra Floods: At least 25 Dead, Over 50 Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

The death toll due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh increased to at least 25 on Sunday, 21 November, with over 50 missing as raging floods continued to wreak havoc in more than 1,316 villages in the state, reported The Times of India.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state's Chittoor and YSR districts.

Heavy rains lashed Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts on 19 November under the influence of a depression which crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the early hours of Friday.