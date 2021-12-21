Over 14 Dead, 70,000 Displaced in Malaysia Floods

Shah Alam: This aerial photo provided by Lion Club International 308B1, shows a flooded village in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, 20 December.
Photo: PTI/ Chan Yoke Poh
At least 14 people have died, and over 70,000 have been displaced in the past few days due to the torrential rain, which triggered a massive flood in Malaysia, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, 21 December, AFP reported.
One of the worst-hit areas has been Selangor, Malaysia’s most densely populated state, while areas in the city of Shah Alam are submerged underwater. Military personnel in boats distributed rations and food to people stuck in their homes and relief shelters.
As the country battles the worst flooding it has seen in decades, it is feared that the death toll will increase as more bodies are found each day. The government has faced criticism for not alerting the calamity earlier and responding slowly.
The Environment and Water Ministry's secretary-general Zaini Ujang said during a press conference, "The annual rainfall in Kuala Lumpur is 2,400 mm, and this means yesterday's (Saturday's) rainfall exceeded the average rainfall for a month. It is something beyond expectations and only occurs once every 100 years," as per WION.
Around 51,000 people from Pahang on the eastern coast and other areas were evacuated on Monday, 20 December.
Opposition MP Fuziah Salleh criticized the government's response and called it "hopeless" and "incompetent".
"No early warning of the torrential rain was given," she told AFP. "It is so sad lives have been lost."
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has also announced a relief package of $23.7 million dollars to repair the destruction caused. In addition, the authorities have taken measures to ensure the safety of residents in flood-prone states such as Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu.
(With inputs from AFP & BBC)