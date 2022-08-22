Singapore To End Law Criminalising Gay Sex but Says 'No' to Same-Sex Marriages

In an announcement that preceded years of debate, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday, 21 August, that the country will decriminalise Section 377A – a colonial law that penalised sex between men.

However, in the same announcement, he added, that the city-state has "no plans to change the legal definition" of marriage – which the law currently 'allows' only between the conservative definitions of man and woman.

In his National Day rally speech, Lee said that Singapore, as a society, was "becoming more accepting of gay people."