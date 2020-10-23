Our Marriage Is Like Anyone Else’s, Yet It Isn’t: Same-Sex Couple

When Vivek and Vishwa met at a cafe in Ahmedabad five years ago, they did not expect to fall in love, much less get married.

"You can't really plan whom you fall in love with," the couple told The Quint, when we first reached out to them for an interview.

Vivek and Vishwa are like any other married 'millennial' couple living in India's big cities. Only, their same-sex marriage is not recognised by the Indian law.