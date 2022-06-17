Lightyear’s Same-Sex Kiss: What Led to Disney’s 1st 'Real' LGBTQ+ Representation

Disney Pixar’s animated movie ‘Lightyear’.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Disney-Pixar’s latest animated escapade is about to hit our cinema screens. It’s the origin story of one of their most beloved characters – Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear.
In the lead-up to its release, online speculation soared after it was confirmed that Lightyear would include the company’s first same-sex kiss.
The film’s producer, Galyn Susman, stated that the female character Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, is in a “meaningful” relationship with another woman and a kiss occurs between them.
Susman responded by saying that no scenes would be cut, adding: “It’s great we are a part of something that’s making steps forward in the social inclusion capacity, but it’s frustrating there are still places that aren’t where they should be.”
While this may seem particularly progressive in a Disney-Pixar animation, it isn’t the first time online speculation has created a sense of “queer hype” around a new Pixar film.
In 2016, Disney released the trailer for Finding Dory and fans spotted a supposedly lesbian couple in one of the scenes.
And after the highly anticipated Toy Story 4 was released, online communities highlighted a small glimpse of a lesbian couple dropping off their child at daycare.
Yet despite small inclusive moments such as these, LGBTQ+ communities and fans have often been left disappointed with the final product.
Will this be another minuscule attempt to please the LGBTQ+ audience, or is it really a groundbreaking moment for Disney and Pixar?
Susman’s insistence that Hawthorne’s kiss will be retained in all versions could be seen as a little ironic when considering Disney’s representational past.
In March 2022, the Florida Senate passed the Don’t Say Gay bill, which forbids schools from discussing and promoting topics surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity. Given its huge cultural reputation in the state, fans and employees were left frustrated by Disney’s lack of response to, or condemnation of, the bill.
Following a staff walk-out and major social media reaction, Disney changed its tune, halting all political donations to Republican and Democratic parties and giving a pledge to donate $5 million (£4.1 million) to LGBTQ+ charities and organisations.
Responding to this, a letter attributed to “the LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar and their allies,” published by Variety, suggested that “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership.”
Lightyear movie.
Now, in a dramatic shift, it appears Disney is refusing to budge over Lightyear – opting to take the inevitable financial loss of not playing in those banned markets for the sake of wider LGBTQ+ awareness and values.
A vastly wider landscape of queer media is forming amid popular streaming shows such as Sex Education, Heartstopper, and Euphoria – and Lightyear might signal that Disney is (slowly) joining in.
Disney’s major reputation and cultural impact have the power to shape viewers’ perceptions and awareness.
Criticism of Lightyear and its same-sex kiss will inevitably ensue, so it is important that Disney stands its ground by staying true to LGBTQ+ values.
I and other Disney-Pixar LGBTQ+ fans and allies, frustrated at its previous lack of representation, will be watching Lightyear with eagle eyes, waiting for the glorious moment we’ve been anticipating – some true representation for the first time.
(Matt Weaver is a PhD Student in Film, Media & Communication at the University of Portsmouth. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)