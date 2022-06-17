Lightyear’s Same-Sex Kiss: What Led to Disney’s 1st 'Real' LGBTQ+ Representation

Disney-Pixar’s latest animated escapade is about to hit our cinema screens. It’s the origin story of one of their most beloved characters – Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear.

In the lead-up to its release, online speculation soared after it was confirmed that Lightyear would include the company’s first same-sex kiss.

The film’s producer, Galyn Susman, stated that the female character Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, is in a “meaningful” relationship with another woman and a kiss occurs between them.