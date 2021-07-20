Not Recognising Same-Sex Marriage Leads to Gay Brain Drain: Petitioners Explain

Did you know there is a phrase in academic literature called 'gay brain drain?' It is the kind of migration which is not economic in nature, but the main moving force for you to migrate is your sexual orientation.

While multiple petitions have been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking the recognition of same-sex marriage, one such plea focuses exclusively on the 'gay brain drain aspect.'

The four petitioners, three of whom have already migrated to other countries, are fighting for the Right to Marry – simply because they want to live a life with 'dignity'.