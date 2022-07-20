US House Passes Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriages From a Supreme Court Overturn

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday, 20 July, on protecting same-sex marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court's overruling of the landmark Roe v. Wade puts other rights at risk.

Talking about apex court, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Let’s face it: This is a MAGA Supreme Court – a MAGA, right-wing extremist Supreme Court – very, very far away from not only where the average American is, but even the average Republican.”

Forty-seven House Republicans also supported the bill, known as the Respect for Marriage Act.