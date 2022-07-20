US House Passes Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriages From a Supreme Court Overturn

Image used for representation only.
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday, 20 July, on protecting same-sex marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court's overruling of the landmark Roe v. Wade puts other rights at risk.
Talking about apex court, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Let’s face it: This is a MAGA Supreme Court – a MAGA, right-wing extremist Supreme Court – very, very far away from not only where the average American is, but even the average Republican.”
Forty-seven House Republicans also supported the bill, known as the Respect for Marriage Act.
In his opinion in the 2022 ruling that overturned Roe, however, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that cases like Obergefell and other cases should be looked at again.
The bill will have to face stiff Republican opposition in the Senate.
"You've got a ton of people who have entered into gay marriages, and it would be more than a little chaotic for the court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages that have been entered into in accordance with the law," Senator Ted Cruz of Texas had said last weekend.
