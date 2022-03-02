22-Year-Old Medical Student Dies in Ukraine, Second Indian Death in Two Days

Jindal is the second Indian to have died in the war-torn country in two days after Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, who was also a medical student. lost his life amid Russian shelling in Kharkiv city on 1 March.

Naveen was a fourth-year student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University.

After Naveen's death, the Indian government has been facing flak from the Opposition for not acting "soon enough".