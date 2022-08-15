Salman Rushdie ‘Pulling Through’, Defiant Humour Intact: Author's Ex-Wife, Son

Salman Rushdie is “pulling through” and has his “feisty and defiant” sense of humour intact despite battling severe, life-changing injuries, his son and former wife Padma Lakshmi said on Sunday, 14 August, two days after the Mumbai-born author was stabbed in what US authorities described as a "targeted, preplanned" attack.

Rushdie, 75, was taken off a ventilator on Saturday and could talk after the best-selling author was stabbed on stage at a literary event in New York state on Friday.

His son Zafar Rushdie said on Sunday that the family was “extremely relieved” that the best-selling author was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen on Saturday and he was able to say a few words.