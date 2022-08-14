Salman Rushdie Taken Off Ventilator After Stabbing, Attacker Pleads Not Guilty

Indian-origin British author Salman Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and was able to speak, the author’s agent confirmed on Saturday, 13 August.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Indian-origin British author Salman Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and was able to speak, the author’s agent confirmed on Saturday, 13 August.
While the novelist remains hospitalised with serious injuries, fellow author Aatish Taseer in a since-deleted tweet on Saturday evening, said that Rushdie was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).”
The Guardian reported that Rushdie’s agency, Andrew Wylie, confirmed the information without adding any details.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden hailed the writer’s courage and expressed his horror at the attack against Rushdie.
In a White House statement, the US President said:
President Biden added, "Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society."
Earlier, Hadi Matar, the man accused in the stabbing, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault, in what a prosecutor called a “pre-planned” crime, news agency ANI reported. Matar’s attorney entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment.
On Friday, Matar leaped onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie during his introduction ahead of a lecture, following which he was taken into custody.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stab or punch him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. Rushdie suffered a stab wound to his neck and was transported by helicopter to a hospital.
The attack has garnered condemnation from world leaders, writers, Indian authors and politicians.
Rushdie's 1988 book 'The Satanic Verses' has been banned in Iran since 1988. It is also banned in several other countries, including India, which banned it before Iran. In 2015, Congress leader P Chidambaram accepted that the book should not have been banned.
While the Japanese translator of 'The Satanic Verses', Hitoshi Igarashi, was stabbed to death in 1991, its Italian translator Ettore Capriolo was seriously injured in a stabbing the same year. The Norway publisher of the book William Nygaard was shot three times in an attempted assassination in 1993, but survived.
(With inputs from The Guardian, ANI and PTI)