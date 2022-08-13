'Thought It Was a Stunt First': Eyewitnesses Recount Attack on Salman Rushdie

A recent photo of Salman Rushdie, author of Satanic Verses.
(Photo: Wikimedia)
Indian-origin British author Salman Rushdie, who wrote the controversial book 'The Satanic Verses', was attacked ahead of a lecture in western New York on Friday, 12 August.
A man leaped onto a stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie during the introduction, following which the suspect was taken into custody.
Besides Rushdie, the moderator of the event, who was also attacked, was taken to a hospital. The widely controversial author is alive and undergoing treatment, according to Associated Press.
Here's how eyewitnesses described the incident:
David Graves, 78, who was seated in the middle section of the amphitheater, told The New York Times that Rushdie was sitting on the dais when the attacker got onto the stage and attacked him.
"Things unfolded within seconds," he said.
Roger Warner, from Ohio, who was sitting in the front row, said that he saw a tall, lean man run onto the stage from the left side and began attacking the author. Initially, he thought that the attacker had punched Rushdie, but soon afterwards, he saw the blood.
"I just saw blood all around his eyes and running down his cheek," he told The New York Times.
Eyewitnesses recounted to the news agency AP that the attack involved at least "10 to 15" blows. One of them even said she thought it was "a stunt" at first.
Kathleen Jones said that the attacker was dressed in black and was wearing a black mask.
"We thought perhaps it was part of a stunt to show that there's still a lot of controversy around this author. But it became evident in a few seconds that it wasn't," she told AP.
Rabbi Charles Savenor said that he was taken aback when the attacker started "pounding" Rushdie.
"At first you're like, 'What's going on?' And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten," Savenor told AP.
He added that the attack lasted about 20 seconds.
(With inputs from The New York Times, Associated Press.)
