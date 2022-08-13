'Thought It Was a Stunt First': Eyewitnesses Recount Attack on Salman Rushdie

Indian-origin British author Salman Rushdie, who wrote the controversial book 'The Satanic Verses', was attacked ahead of a lecture in western New York on Friday, 12 August.

A man leaped onto a stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie during the introduction, following which the suspect was taken into custody.

Besides Rushdie, the moderator of the event, who was also attacked, was taken to a hospital. The widely controversial author is alive and undergoing treatment, according to Associated Press.

Here's how eyewitnesses described the incident: