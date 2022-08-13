Salman Rushdie is Not the Only One Who Has Been Targeted Over The Satanic Verses

Rushdie was attacked ahead of a lecture in western New York on Friday, 12 August. The New York state police have identified his attacker, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey, whose social media shows him to be a supporter of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the late Iranian commander, Qassem Solemani, who was assassinated by the United States in 2020.

Iran's current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, since he assumed power in 1989, never issued a fatwa to reverse his predecessor's orders. This, along with a $3million dollar bounty on his head, forced Rushdie to go into hiding. But he was not the only one in danger.

The Satanic Verses was such a controversial hit upon publication that while it was getting banned in some countries (like India), it was getting translated for people to read in other countries. And in the 1990s, four translators were targetted. One of them did not survive.