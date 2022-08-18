Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salman Rushdie Attacker Pleads Not Guilty to 2nd Degree Attempted Murder

Salman Rushdie Attacker Pleads Not Guilty to 2nd Degree Attempted Murder

He was ordered held without bail during an arraignment hearing.
The Quint
World
Published:

Hadi Matar, who allegedly attacked Salman Rushdie.

|

(Photo: Chautauqua County Sherrif)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hadi Matar, who allegedly attacked Salman Rushdie. </p></div>

Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday, 18 August, Reuters reported.

He was ordered held without bail during an arraignment hearing.

Matar had leaped onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie during the a lecture, following which he suspect was taken into custody.

Besides Rushdie, the moderator of the event was also attacked and had to be rushed to a hospital.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

Also Read'The Assailant’s Arm Went Up...’: Eyewitness Recounts Attack on Salman Rushdie

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT