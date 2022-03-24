Shelling Kills Russian Journalist in Kyiv; 4th Reporter To Die Amid Invasion

A Russian journalist named Oksana Baulina was killed on Wednesday, 23 March, after being caught amid Russian shelling while she was filming the destruction caused to a shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for The Insider.

She is the fourth reporter to die since Moscow's military operations were launched in February.

Baulina, who previously worked for Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was killed along with another civilian, The Guardian reported.

Putting out a statement, The Insider said it "expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana’s family and friends."

"We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civilians and journalists," the statement added.