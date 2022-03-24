Ukraine's Zelenskyy Urges Global Protests Against Russia, Biden Reaches Belgium

After a month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on late Wednesday, 23 March, called on the world to "show your standing", and urged people to "come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities" to "say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters."

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels, Belgium for a series of summits, which could rally up to announce harsher sanctions against Russia.

As per North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), 7,000 to 15,000 Russians have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine, AP reported.