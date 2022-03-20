'Condemn Russian Barbarism,' Ukraine Tells China; Japan PM Discusses Conflict

Follow all the live updates on the Russian war on Ukraine here.
The Quint
World
Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war live updates.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russia-Ukraine war live updates.</p></div>

Ukraine, on Saturday, 20 March, asked China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism."

Meanwhile, during the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would continue to support Ukraine.

He added: "No permission should be given by one side to change the status quo in world order by use of force."

  • Nine people were killed and 17 wounded after Russian shelling targetted the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia

  • As of Saturday, there were 816 confirmed civilian deaths in the war, according to the UN

UK PM Compares Ukraine War to Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has garnered widespread criticism after he compared the ongoing war in Ukraine to Brexit, a media report said on Sunday.

In a speech, Johnson had said that Britons, like Ukrainians, had the instinct "to choose freedom" and cited the 2016 vote to leave the European Union as an example, BBC reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese PM Continues To Support Ukraine

During the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would continue to support Ukraine.

He added: "No permission should be given by one side to change the status quo in world order by use of force."

Ukraine Asks China To Condemn 'Russian Barbarism'

Ukraine, on Saturday, 20 March, asked China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism."

Presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak took to Twitter to say:

"China can be the global security system’s important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilised countries' coalition and condemn barbarism. It is a chance to sit at the table as equals [sic]."

"The West must explain to Beijing how $1.6 trillion differs from $150 billion," he added.

Published: 20 Mar 2022,09:22 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT