'Condemn Russian Barbarism,' Ukraine Tells China; Japan PM Discusses Conflict

Russia-Ukraine war live updates.
(Photo: PTI)
Ukraine, on Saturday, 20 March, asked China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism."
Meanwhile, during the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would continue to support Ukraine.
He added: "No permission should be given by one side to change the status quo in world order by use of force."
Nine people were killed and 17 wounded after Russian shelling targetted the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia
As of Saturday, there were 816 confirmed civilian deaths in the war, according to the UN
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has garnered widespread criticism after he compared the ongoing war in Ukraine to Brexit, a media report said on Sunday.
In a speech, Johnson had said that Britons, like Ukrainians, had the instinct "to choose freedom" and cited the 2016 vote to leave the European Union as an example, BBC reported.
During the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would continue to support Ukraine.
He added: "No permission should be given by one side to change the status quo in world order by use of force."
Ukraine, on Saturday, 20 March, asked China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism."
Presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak took to Twitter to say:
"The West must explain to Beijing how $1.6 trillion differs from $150 billion," he added.