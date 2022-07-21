'While Russia Kills, America Saves': Ukraine's First Lady Asks US for Weapons

Her appeal was similar to that of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who in his speech to the US Congress in March this year begged for a no-fly zone over his country.

"As the leader of the nation I am addressing President Biden, you are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Thank you," he had appealed at the time.

Zelenska concluded her speech on Wednesday by thanking the US government for the assistance that Ukraine has been provided till now and said, "While Russia kills, America saves."