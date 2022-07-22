Ukraine, Russia Sign Landmark Deal To Reopen Grain Export Ports

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on Friday, 22 July, to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports. This could ease the international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres termed this a "package" that would restore Ukrainian grain exports while easing Russian grain and fertilizer shipments despite tough Western sanctions on Moscow.

A blockade of Ukrainian ports, caused by Russia's Black Sea fleet, has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain. This, besides worsening global supply chain bottlenecks has led to soaring food and energy prices around the world.