'Putin Spits in the Face of UN, Turkey,' Says Ukraine After Odessa Attack

In a landmark move amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukriane, the two nations on Friday, 22 July, signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations (UN) on Friday, 22 July, to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports.

The 'Black Sea Initiative,' which will enable Ukraine to export 22 million grain and other agricultural products, is expected to ease the international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The deal makes provisions for the grain-carrying ships to undergo inspections and ensure that they are not carrying weapons. A control centre established in Istanbul will be staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian officials to control the process.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. The war is currently focused on the Donbas region in the eastern part of the country.