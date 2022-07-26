Russia To Quit International Space Station After 2024: Moscow Space Agency

Russia is set to quit the International Space Station after 2024, Moscow’s space agency chief told Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, AFP reported.
(Photo Courtesy: NASA)
The announcement comes under the backdrop of rising tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine and multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia.
He added that by “this time” Russia will start putting together a “Russian orbital station,” calling it their main “priority."
"Good," Putin replied in comments released by the Kremlin, AFP’s report added.
The ISS, which has been in orbit since 1998, has been one of the few areas of corporation between Russia and the United States, and its allies, that remained unaffected by tensions over the situation in Ukraine.
He said that the space industry was in a “difficult situation” and that he will seek to “raise the bar, and first of all, provide the Russian economy with the necessary space services.”
While Roscosmos prides itself on several achievements, the space agency has suffered a series of setbacks such as corruption scandals and the loss of several spacecrafts and satellites.
(With inputs from AFP.)
