‘The West Started the War’: Russian President Putin in State of Nation Address

..Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to update Russia's elite on the war in Ukraine and his aims for the second year of his invasion on Tuesday, 21 February, nearly one year to the day since his 'military exercise' that triggered Europe's Biggest Crisis Since World War II.

"We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared," Putin said, BBC said.

“I would like to repeat, they (the West) started the war, and we used the force in order to stop it,” Putin said.