US Declares $270 Mn More in Military Aid to Ukraine, Mulls Sending Fighter Jets

The United States on Friday, 22 July, announced an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a fresh package that will include additional medium range rocket systems and tactical drones.

The US has now committed approximately $8.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the President Joe Biden-led administration.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $270 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes President Biden’s announcement of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $175 million, as well as $95 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds," Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said.