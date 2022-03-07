Pianist Plays 'What a Wonderful World' for Ukrainian Refugees at Lviv Station

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a video of a pianist playing 'What a Wonderful World' while refugees of war-torn Ukraine throng a railway station in Lviv to flee has gone viral on social media.
(Photo: The Quint)
As the Russian onslaught against the east European nation entered its 12th day, the Russian military announced a ceasefire on 7 March in Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy, and Mariupol for the evacuation of civilians, Sputnik (a Russian media outlet) reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had claimed on 6 March that Ukrainians have plans in place to ensure the continuance of the government if President Zelenskyy gets killed. According to reports, President Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts since the beginning of the invasion.
The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom in its latest intelligence report, claimed that Russian troops made "minimal ground advances" over the weekend.
The embassy said in a tweet, "Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava."
Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for about 35 minutes.
