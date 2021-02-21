Bird Flu: Russia Reports World’s First Case of Human Transmission

H5N8 strain of the flu has proved to be highly contagious and lethal for birds, but had never been detected in humans before Saturday.

Popova called this "the important scientific discovery" and added that only "time will tell" if the virus can mutate further.

She expressed, "The discovery of these mutations when the virus has not still acquired an ability to transmit from human to human gives us all, the entire world, time to prepare for possible mutations and react in an adequate and timely fashion,” AFP quoted.

A spokesperson of the WHO said that the organisation is in discussion with Russian national authorities and assessing the health impact of the flu.

"If confirmed, this would be the first time H5N8 infects people."

WHO highlighted that the people infected were "asymptomatic" and no further case of transmission among humans was reported.

(With inputs from AFP