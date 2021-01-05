Bird Flu in India: What Is Avian Virus? Can It Infect Humans?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several states across India are reporting an outbreak of another virus – the avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu.
On 4 January, the deaths of migratory water birds due to avian influenza rose to 2,401– almost half of them being the endangered bar-headed goose, visiting Himachal Pradesh’s Pong wetlands.
The same day, the Kerala government said that around 12,000 ducks have died in the last few days, while according to minister K Raju another 36,000 are likely to be culled.
What is avian influenza? Can it be transmitted to human beings? Here’s all you need to know.
What is avian influenza?
Avian influenza is the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. This is said to occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other birds and animals, explained the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
H5N1 and H7N9 are the most common strains of the virus.
Which states in India are reporting the virus?
States like Punjab, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have sounded high alert.
Can human beings be infected with the bird flu?
According to CDC, Avian flu viruses “do not normally infect human beings”. Such an infection is rare, says MayoClinic website, adding that only sporadic cases have been reported since 2015.
However, if infected, the virus “can be deadly,” the health bodies say.
Does bird flu spread from one person to another?
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bird flu can be transmitted from one person to another, but again this is a rarity.
From 2003 to 2019, the WHO confirmed a total of 861 human cases of H5N1 worldwide, of which 455 deaths were recorded.
What are the symptoms of bird flu?
Does this mean I should not eat eggs, chicken or duck?
Not really. Heat destroys avian viruses. Therefore, cooked poultry isn't a health threat. However, you should ensure that the meat is handled well and cleanliness is maintained while cooking it.
Most importantly, eggs and meat should be cooked well.
According to MayoClinic, the following precautions should be taken:
Why is bird flu a cause for concern?
According to the Bird Count India, a partnership comprising organisations and groups, over the past seven to 10 days, there have been reports of wild birds dying in separate incidents at different locations in the country.
At the moment, no one knows whether these are causes of larger concern, but it is worth keeping an eye on the situation, it said, according to IANS.
