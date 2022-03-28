Does Russia Want a ‘Korean Scenario’ in Ukraine? What Would Be the Implications?

The chief of Ukraine's military intelligence stated on Sunday, 27 March, that the Kremlin might be planning to carve up the country into two – in a similar fashion to what happened with Korea after the Second World War –and keep the eastern half under its control.

This while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the very same day, said he wanted to reach a "compromise" over the Russia-controlled Donbas region.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ordered by Vladimir Putin on 24 February, has been going on for 33 days, and despite the former's overwhelming military superiority, the latter still stands as it continues to fight off Russian troops and tanks.