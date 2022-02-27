Putin's Endgame in Ukraine: Decapitation of the State and a Puppet Govt in Kyiv

As the Ukrainian military displays fierce resistance in the face of a Russian invasion, perhaps the biggest question on everyone's mind is: What does Vladimir Putin really want from the war?

The truly right answer is that nobody can tell. We can only guess, based on his past military actions and his diplomatic stances.

Experts and analysts have concluded that an installation of a new regime in Kyiv that would be subservient to Moscow may be what Putin has in mind. By doing that, Putin would be taking Ukraine back to the days of the Viktor Yanukovych government, which ruled the country from 2010 to 2014.

That new regime would ensure that Kyiv pivots towards Moscow, and not NATO and Western Europe.

It would also be a government under Vladimir Putin's thumb, and therefore, hardly a democracy.