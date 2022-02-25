'Do You Want ISS To Drop on India or China': Russia Space Chief Slams US

US had announced new curbs against Russia after Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday
The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, 24 February, that the stringent United States (US) sanctions imposed will not only destroy cooperation on the International Space Station but also endanger the safety of other nations if the ISS de-orbits and falls.
The ISS, about the length of a football field, is orbiting at around 400 km above Earth. The research platform is home to four American, two Russian, and a German astronaut who are working side-by-side in microgravity.
Roscosmos’ Director-General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted on Thursday,
He said in another tweet, “There is also the option of dropping a 500-tonne structure to India or China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?"
US President Joe Biden had announced new curbs against Russia after Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday. The new sanctions include blocking export of technology to "limit" Russia's ability to advance its military and aerospace sector.
However, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released a statement that the new sanctions won't endanger the space cooperation between the two countries.
The US space agency said,
Rogozin tweeted a news article about NASA's statement calling it "diplomatic," and said Russia is "analysing the new US sanctions before giving a detailed response."
