'Do You Want ISS To Drop on India or China': Russia Space Chief Slams US

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, 24 February, that the stringent United States (US) sanctions imposed will not only destroy cooperation on the International Space Station but also endanger the safety of other nations if the ISS de-orbits and falls.

The ISS, about the length of a football field, is orbiting at around 400 km above Earth. The research platform is home to four American, two Russian, and a German astronaut who are working side-by-side in microgravity.

Roscosmos’ Director-General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted on Thursday,