Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Falls For The First Time After Becoming The PM

The United Kingdom's political landscape has been rocked by a significant decline in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval ratings, which have plunged into negative territory for the first time since he took office. According to a recent poll conducted by ConservativeHome, Sunak's approval rating among Conservative MPs has plummeted to -2.7 percent, marking a sharp decrease from last month's 11.7 percent, his positive rating in May 2023 was 21.9. When Sunak became the PM — his approval rating was +49.9.

His current standing is better than some of his predecessors, such as Johnson, who reached a low of -33.8, and Theresa May’s -51.2. These ratings are an indication that the tide is turning against the Prime Minister.

This downward trend follows a series of challenges faced by the government, including the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates by 5 percent and a court ruling against the deportation policy of asylum seekers to Rwanda.