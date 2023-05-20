Rishi Sunak’s Family Fortune Plummets by £200 Million in Sunday Times Rich List

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty’s personal family fortune has reportedly fallen by around £200 million over the last year.
The two were included in the Sunday Times Rich List for the first time last year, with an estimated net worth of £730 million.
Akshata Murty owns just under a one percent stake (worth approximately 52 billion) in the IT firm Infosys, co-founded by her billionaire father Narayana Murthy. Over the last year, the value of this stake has taken a hit, which directly resulted in a drop in the couple’s personal fortunes.
Infosys shares have lost almost a fifth of their value in the last year, owing to investors’ uncertainty about the company’s future in the Indian technology sector.
The couple's most valuable asset has long been a shareholding in Infosys, an Indian IT giant set up by Murty's father.
Rishi Sunak, the UK’s wealthiest prime minister to date, became the first frontline politician to be named in the annual ranking since its inception in 1989.
Indian-origin billionaire Gopi Hinduja and his family occupied the top spot on the 2023 rich list. This comes just a couple of days after the death of his brother and chairman of the Hinduja group, SP Hinduja.
