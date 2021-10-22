Tripura: 15 Injured as Right Wing Groups Clash with Cops During Protest Rally

Around 15 people, including three security forces personnel, were injured after right wing groups clashed with the police at Udaipur in Tripura, on Thursday, 21 October.

Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were disallowed by the police from taking out a procession in the Gomati district, about 50km from the state capital Agartala, against attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Similar protest rallies were held at Agartala in West Tripura and Dharmanagar in North Tripura district the same day.

The protesters claimed they had been given permission for the rally, but the police said section 144 was imposed in the area on Thursday.