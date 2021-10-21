Cops Identify Man Behind ‘Blasphemous Incident’ That Incited Bangladesh Violence

Bangladesh Police on Wednesday, 20 October, said they have identified the man behind a “blasphemous incident” in Bangladesh's Comilla city, that had sparked nationwide communal violence.

Over 66 houses were damaged and 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh were torched during the Durga Puja celebrations last week, authorities said on 18 October.

A mob of hundred people attacked the village, reportedly triggered by the post by the local youth, who has been identified as Iqbal Hossain (35), a resident of Comilla.

Dhaka Tribune said in its report that according to CCTV footage, Hossain is seen taking the Quran from a local mosque and walking into a Durga Puja venue. He was later seen walking away with the club of Lord Hanuman.

Officials had been trying to ascertain his identity for the past few days and confirmed it with CCTV evidence.