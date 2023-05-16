‘Relieved To Be Evacuated to London, but Hope I Return to My Land, Sudan, Soon’

We stood for over an hour before the officers showed up to take only half of those in the queue while the rest of us kept waiting. It was a little over an hour before we were taken to wait yet again outside in a makeshift waiting room. An hour later, we were finally taken inside, it was time to process our passports.

After an additional two hours of waiting, each of our individual passports was checked, and the weight of our bags was carefully assessed. Carry-ons labelled as ‘too large’ for the aeroplane were ordered to be emptied into black plastic bags.

I was ordered to take only one of my two medium-sized backpacks. I ended up stuffing the contents of the smaller one inside the other. After a quick body and bag search, we were taken to a huge indoor garage, where we were told to wait on the floor till the flight was ready.