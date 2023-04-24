India Launches Operation Kaveri to Evacuate Nationals Stranded in War-Torn Sudan

After clashes broke out in Sudan over a week ago, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar tweeted that India has begun "Operation Kaveri," which will make efforts to bring back thousands of Indians stranded in the conflict-hit African country.
(Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
Video Producers: Shohini Bose, Aparna Singh
Video Editors: Shohini Bose, Abhishek Sharma
"About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan," Jaishankar tweeted.
On Sunday, France evacuated an five of Indian nationals along with citizens from 27 other countries as part of its evacuation operations, a French Diplomatic source to The Quint.
French Diplomatic officials said that the Indian citizens were evacuated through a French Air Force flight and were brought to a French military base in Djibouti.
“Three flights have brought approx 500 evacuees to France's military base in Djibouti", the source added.
“French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals,” the French Embassy in India tweeted.
Further, Saudi Arabia evacuated 66 foreign nationals, which included a few Indian citizens as well.
The kingdom announced the "safe arrival" of 91 Saudi citizens and 66 nationals from 12 other countries, which include India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, the Philippines, Burkina Faso, and Canada.
The Indian Air Force had already positioned two C-130J heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the city of Jeddah, and also stationed a naval ship, INS Sumedha, at Port Sudan, as part of its contingency plans to evacuate stranded Indians.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made assurances that the Indian government was making an all-out effort to get stranded Indians to safety.
Meanwhile, at least 33 migrants who belong to the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka's Channagiri, and moved to Sudan in July 2022, remain stuck in the town of Al Fashir.
Sudan has been engulfed in violence, and fighting continued, civilians like Prabhu move closer to becoming collateral damage. Moreover, military action has constantly grazed the group of Kannadigas ever since the conflict began last week.
Moreover, Prabhu mentioned how his home would shake as bombs were hurled in close proximity to the compound, leading to the Kannadigas losing their sleep.
He also spoke of the constant presence of gunfire, explosions and violence around their compound, narrating an incident where a bullet entered the compound and nearly hit a fellow Hakki Pikki tribal.
