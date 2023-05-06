War, Hunger, Pain: Nothing New in Sudan

Darfur, an arid region of Sudan bordering Chad and the Central African Republic, has been besieged for decades with drought, desertification, and overpopulation. As the desert expanded, camel and cattle-herding Arab nomads, the Baggara, in search of water, had to take their livestock further south, to land mainly occupied by black African farmers, also Muslims. When the black tribes protested, Khartoum ignored them. Rebel groups appeared.

First, the Sudan Liberation Army, and then the Justice and Equality Movement. Weapons from a long-running conflict between Chad and Libya trickled across the border into the hands of these groups. When Khartoum, feeling vulnerable, armed the janjaweed, Arab militiamen, the trickle turned into a flood. To swell the militia's ranks, Arab criminals were released from jail and given horses, USD 100 each, and carte blanche to loot.

When pillaging, they were often supported by the Sudanese air force and the regular army. Airplanes bombed villages to create confusion. As families ran helter skelter, the ground shuddered, and the horizon filled with dust. On cue, a cavalry of the janjaweed would stampede through the village, torching the straw roofs of huts, and killing all the young men they could find, kneeling them in line before shooting them on the back of the head. Children watched their parents die and mothers and sisters being gang raped. The hands of raped women were branded, to make the stigma permanent.