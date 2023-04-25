First Batch of 278 Stranded Indians Leaves Conflict-Torn Sudan via Naval Ship

Indians rescued from Sudan posing for a photograph aboard INS Sumedha on Tuesday, 25 April.
(Photo: Twitter)
The first batch of Indians stranded in conflict-torn Sudan left the country on Tuesday, 25 April, on board the INS Sumedha naval ship as part of 'Operation Kaveri.'
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 278 Indians were on board the ship, which departed from Port Sudan to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.
"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
Indians standing in line to board INS Sumedha.
The Indian government had launched Operation Kaveri on Monday to bring back its citizens from Sudan, which has seen intense fighting amid a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force.
India had said on Sunday that it had put in place two IAF transport aircrafts in Jeddah and INS Sumedha in Port Sudan as part of its plans to evacuate Indian nationals.
The Centre also assured the public that it was making all efforts to ensure the safety of the over 3,000 Indians living in the African country.
Meanwhile, at least 400 people have been killed and thousands injured amid the fighting in Sudan.
